Man shot in vehicle in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane when another vehicle drove past and fired several shots, hitting the victim around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Vadim Dale.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Witnesses told police the suspect was driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee with Indiana temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

