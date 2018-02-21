Actor David Harbour dances with penguins

The actor wanted to do his iconic "Hopper Dance" with penguins in the Antarctic. (Source: mashable.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour is not one to back down from a Twitter challenge.

As a result of his ongoing challenges, he has done everything from household chores, to posing for senior pictures with a high school student, to officiating a fan's wedding.

But this time, Harbour himself wanted something: to do his iconic "Hopper Dance" with penguins in the Antarctic. So Greenpeace made it happen, and the results are glorious.

From mashable.com

