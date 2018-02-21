Nothing to see here! Police clear T-Rex walking student

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) - Police in a Philadelphia suburb received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.

But officers in East Lansdowne did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.

They posted a video showing a person in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume "taking their kid to school" on Tuesday.

Officers concluded their report: "No problem. Clear."

