3 homes damaged in fire near Churchill Downs

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Brook Street.More >>
The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Brook Street.More >>
Celebrities are pledging big money to the "March for Our Lives" protests.More >>
Celebrities are pledging big money to the "March for Our Lives" protests.More >>
Actor David Harbour dances with penguins in the Antarctic and it is fabulous.More >>
Actor David Harbour dances with penguins in the Antarctic and it is fabulous.More >>
They start them out early at Paoli Peaks in Snow Monsters class. John Boel caught up with some of the small skiers with big dreams.More >>
They start them out early at Paoli Peaks in Snow Monsters class. John Boel caught up with some of the small skiers with big dreams.More >>
The #selfieolympics are back.More >>
The #selfieolympics are back.More >>