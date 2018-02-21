3 homes damaged in fire near Churchill Downs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3 homes damaged in fire near Churchill Downs

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Brook Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Brook Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three homes were damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Brook Street.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

