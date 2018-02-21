Massachusetts transit bosses under fire for $100K bathroom

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts transportation officials are under fire for authorizing a no-bid contract for a tiny, $100,000 bathroom inside a state office building.

WCVB-TV reports that the 115-square-foot bathroom and adjoining kitchenette was installed last year at the State Transportation Building inside the new state Transportation Department and MBTA board room.

The project was fast-tracked and not put out to bid, which is usually done for state projects to make contractors compete for the work and keep costs down.

Greg Sullivan, a former state inspector general who's now research director at the Pioneer Institute, called the cost "outrageous."

The bathroom is about 40 steps from a spacious public bathroom on the same floor. A spokesman for the Transportation Department says board members are sometimes followed to that bathroom by reporters during public meetings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.