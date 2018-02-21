Massachusetts transit bosses under fire for $100K bathroom

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts transportation officials are under fire for authorizing a no-bid contract for a tiny, $100,000 bathroom inside a state office building.
WCVB-TV reports that the 115-square-foot bathroom and adjoining kitchenette was installed last year at the State Transportation Building inside the new state Transportation Department and MBTA board room.
The project was fast-tracked and not put out to bid, which is usually done for state projects to make contractors compete for the work and keep costs down.
Greg Sullivan, a former state inspector general who's now research director at the Pioneer Institute, called the cost "outrageous."
The bathroom is about 40 steps from a spacious public bathroom on the same floor. A spokesman for the Transportation Department says board members are sometimes followed to that bathroom by reporters during public meetings.
