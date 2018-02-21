Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving another vehicle.

Kevin D. Bailey, 24, of Pekin, Indiana, was driving a blue Ford Fusion westbound on U.S. 150 when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Chad J. Eskridge, 47, of Fredericksburg, Indiana around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.

Eskridge was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Bailey was not injured.

Toxicology results for both drivers are pending. Loop said speed is considered to be a factor in the crash.

