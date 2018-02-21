Pacers sign Trey McKinney Jones to 10-day contract

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have signed Trey McKinney Jones to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard has been playing with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He was averaging 11.4 points in 26 games with the Pacers' G-League affiliate.

McKinney Jones was with Indiana in training camp and fills an open spot on the roster.

The 27-year-old also has played professionally in France and Israel.

Indiana returns to action Friday when it hosts Atlanta in its first game following the All-Star break.

