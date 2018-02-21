Newburgh woman arrested on 6 counts of animal neglect

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say three dogs were found abandoned in a house.

Sheriff Brett Kruse says Shayna Burko was arrested Tuesday night and charged with six counts of abandoning/neglecting an animal.

He says deputies had a search warrant for her home on Penrose Drive after a neighbor said there were animals inside, but no one had been seen for several days.

"You don't expect something like that to happen in your neighborhood, and it's sick and it makes me mad," said neighbor Cathy Maguire.

Sheriff Kruse says three dogs were taken by animal control. Animal Control tells us two dead dogs and one dead snake was also found inside the home.

Kruse says no one was inside the home.

Animal Control took the dogs in. We're told they've all been seen by a vet. Right now, they are all underweight and are on a strict refeeding schedule.

"We just felt really bad for the dogs. We just wanted them to get out and hope they are all ok," neighbor Stephanie Knust said.

Burko has been released from jail on a $300 bond.

As for the dogs, officials say they will be holding them for at least two weeks.

This is where 3 dogs were found abandoned last night. According to the WCSO Shayna Burko is facing 6 counts of animal neglect. pic.twitter.com/GAag3tgGd4 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) February 21, 2018

