Man accused of attacking ex-fiancee, taking semi-nude photo of her

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges following a confrontation with his former fiancee.

Suliman A. Jalaba, 33, forcibly pulled the woman's shirt up and her pants down during the confrontation back in December, according to his arrest report.

It's not clear what prompted the incident, but the report went on to say Jalaba then took a photograph of the woman while she was partially undressed, then was heard on the phone a short time later telling a male friend that the woman "was a whore and he was going to prove it."

At some point, Sudanese community elders visited the woman's apartment and worked out an arrangement for Jalaba to leave her alone, the report said.

But the victim said she feared if Jalaba was ordered to leave Louisville, he would eventually return to kill her, and then kill himself.

Jalaba faces misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, harassment and terroristic threatening.

