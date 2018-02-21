Special needs teachers aid arrested on child porn charges

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Scott County District 2 school officials sent home a letter to every parent in the district Tuesday notifying them an employee is currently under a criminal investigation.



“It makes you feel better as a parent,” Jordan Stratton said. “I know a lot of places don't take care of that as quickly and you find out there's horrible stories.”



It appears Indiana State Police arrested Tyler Tscheulin, 23, before things got that far. Cops found computer related items with child porn on them inside a home on South Third Street.



Tscheulin was a teacher’s aide for students with special needs.

“There's no place for it here,” Sarah Combs, another parent, said.



“Be a little rattled,” District 2 Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton said. “I'm rattled. I'm a father in this corporation as well as superintendent.”



Tscheulin has been suspended from work indefinitely.



Slaton said the aide worked with all grade levels at Scottsburg Elementary School. Right now, there's no indication students were involved in the alleged crimes.



“We take safety seriously,” Slaton said. “It's one of our top priorities in this district, if not the top priority.”



Slaton said the district has a body safety expert that talks with students every year. He was just recently at Scottsburg Elementary School.



“Talking to kids about sexual abuse and different things,” Slaton said. “Your body is yours and the things that should not happen to you as a young child.”



Police said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them Tscheulin.

Tscheulin is being held at the Scott County Jail.



