LMPD: Man beats woman pregnant with his child, threatens to kick her in stomach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing serious charges following a brutal attack on a woman pregnant with his child, according to an LMPD report.

Dustin Russell, 21, forced his way into the woman's home on Feb. 6, a day after the two had an argument that ended with the woman telling Russell not to come back over, according to his arrest report.

When Russell began arguing with her and she didn't engage, he "became enraged" and began slapping her, the report said.

Then, Russell grabbed the victim by the neck, threw in the corner, dragged her by her hoodie into another room, punched her and threatened to kick her in the stomach, the report said.

After threatening to drop her cellphone into a fish tank, Russell allegedly dragged her down a hallway and into her bedroom, then started to choke her with both hands until she gasped for air. That's when Russell began to bang his own head against the wall, the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The woman began to spit up blood and vomit, then told Russell to leave. As he did, he blamed the ordeal on her.

The victim then ran to a neighbor's house to call her mother, who then called police.

Russell has been charged with burglary, wanton endangerment and intimidating a witness, and is being held without bond.

