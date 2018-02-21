2nd man arrested for January store robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second suspect is in custody in connection with the robbery of a convenience store in Valley Station.

Elijah D. Fulton, 18, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was arrested Feb. 20 in Harrisburg, IL.

An arrest warrant says Fulton and Jerome Becnel were at the Circle K at 9200 Dixie Highway on Jan. 25 when Becnel pulled a gun and demanded the money in the register from the cashier. Fulton served as the getaway driver.

The warrant says distinctive clothing worn by Fulton during the robbery, which was recorded by the store's surveillance video system, was found at his last known address.

Fulton has been returned to Kentucky and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. He is also being held on a $100,000 cash bond in connection with a 2016 robbery case.

