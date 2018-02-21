5 arrested following 'credible threat' against southern Indiana school

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) – Five people were taken into custody after a credible threat concerning a southern Indiana school was made on social media.

The threat against Corydon Central High School was made on Tuesday via Snapchat, according to authorities.

Concerned students reported the threats which resulted in the arrests of four male juveniles and one adult male, according to Harrison County prosecutor Otto Schalk.

The Harrison County Sheriff and Schalk said just because the conversation erases off your phone does not mean it is gone.

Thanks to students reporting the conversation, law enforcement was able to do a forensic download of the phone quickly and identify the threat.

The Harrison County Sheriff said multiple firearms were seized from the homes of the suspects.

South Harrison Schools superintendent Mark Eastridge said 20 percent of Corydon Central students were absent from class Wednesday, up from the 8 to 10 percent typically absent this time of the year.

Eastridge said now more than ever, it is important for the community to come together to discuss these threats and how to overcome them.

He’s inviting the community to participate in a previously planned forum to discuss threats and gun violence in the schools at its high school on March 2.

