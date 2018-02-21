Suspect charged in robbery of Fern Creek Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A snatch-and-grab robbery ended quickly when the suspect was apprehended in the parking lot of the store.

Louisville Metro police say Michael Cain, 36, was in the register line at the Fern Creek Walmart around 9:55 a.m. yesterday. When the cashier opened the cash drawer, Cain reached in, grabbed some cash and ran out of the store.

Cain's escape attempt ended when he was arrested in the parking lot by LMPD officers. After his arrest, Cain told police he was armed with a gun.

Cain is being held on one count of robbery at Louisville Metro Corrections. His mugshot was

