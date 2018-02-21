Murray State University hosts a clothing-kindness drive

The Career Closet currently has more than 500 available clothing items (Source: MSU)

Murray State University hosted a clothing/kindness drive on Wednesday for the university's Career Closet initiative.

According to the university, the Career Closet is a new resource offered by career services that allows students to select one professional outfit per semester to wear to interviews, career fairs and related events. It is free to all Murray State students.

More than 30 students have utilized the service since last spring. The Career Closet has more than 500 clothing items available.

For more information about Career Services or the Career Closet, please visit murraystate.edu/career or contact Matt Purdy at mpurdy1@murraystate.edu.

