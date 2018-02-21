Pitino: Louisville should consider legal action vs. NCAA

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino believes the school should consider taking legal action against the NCAA after the governing body ordered the vacation of the Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball champion as part of sanctions for a sex scandal.

Louisville announced on Tuesday that the NCAA had denied its appeal of sanctions that included vacating 123 victories and the return of about $600,000 in conference revenue from the 2012-15 NCAA Tournaments. The school later removed banners of the 2013 championship and 2012 Final Four appearance.

Pitino said Wednesday from attorney's offices in New York that the NCAA's decision was unfair. The former coach did take responsibility for his assistant coaching hires. Asked about legal action, the Pitino says he was defenseless but that Louisville's Board of Trustees should consider legal action "because the players deserve it."

