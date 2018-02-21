UK, Eastern High Olympian enjoying pizza, swag and competing on world stage

The Nigerian women wore their country's colors at the Opening Ceremony. (Source: Instagram/simisleighs)

Simi Adeagbo made history as the first Nigerian woman to compete in Olympic Skeleton. (Source: NBC Olympics)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (WAVE) - Eastern High School and University of Kentucky track athlete Simi Adeagbo talked to WAVE 3 News from South Korea about what she accomplished as an Olympian following her historic run in the skeleton competition.

It's not just about earning a medal for her at the Winter Games. She told us she loves the pizza, swag bags, all the new friends and fans, as well as achieving her personal best.

Simi wanted a medal, that was her top goal. But even she admits it was a lofty one considering she only took up Olympic Skeleton a few months ago.

However, the elite athlete did make history and she could return to the Winter Olympics in 2022 in Beijing. She told us she loves what it feels like to compete in the Olympics.

"Just seeing my family in the stands and everybody cheering," she explained," I just felt this rush of adrenaline and that really pushed me to blast out of the starting block."

Simi's record-setting track and field background helped with her amazing start.

"I had the fourth fastest overall push start time which was exciting," she said. "I felt no pressure because I was really the underdog for the lack of a better word."

The second day of the four heat race, she said nerves kicked in while going down at 80 miles per hour and she made a few mistakes. She placed 20th in the world overall. Not too shabby for the Eastern High and UK grad whose Olympic run was only her seventh skeleton race ever.

Simi also set some of her personal bests.

"I think it was a solid Olympic debut for me," she said.

So does that mean she's going to try to make the team in 2022? "That is the million dollar question," she answered with a smile.

While not ready to commit yet, she said, "Really for me, I feel that I've discovered I have potential in a new sport."

Even without a medal she takes home some wins.

A post shared by SimiSleighs (@simisleighs) on Feb 19, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

Simi made history as the first Nigerian woman to compete in Olympic Skeleton, and enjoyed marching in the opening ceremony with her teammates.

"And by the way, we looked fabulous doing it," she told us.

She also enjoyed meeting other elite athletes at the dining hall in the Olympic village. "Just getting to know people over a meal," she said.

Now that competition is over, she can eat what she wants.

"They have really good pizza," she laughed.

And then, there's the swag -- like a $1,000 Samsung Olympic phone.

"Being an Olympian comes with perks," she laughed, saying she can't wait to try it.

Simi is excited for the Closing Ceremony and has time now to watch other sports like speed skating and skiing. She told us she wants to meet Lindsey Vonn.

To the students at JCPS and everywhere who are following her, she says, believe in what you're doing even if it's scary like the skeleton.

"Ask yourself, why not you and why not now?"

