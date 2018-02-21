Everything old is new again -- Joe's Older Than Dirt back open in Lyndon

Joe's Older Than Dirt opened back up on Feb. 21. (Source: Joe's Older Than Dirt Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An eclectic Lyndon bar is now reopen, with its iconic giant moose still in tact.

Joe's Older Than Dirt on New La Grange Road closed in 2015.

The Red Barn Kitchen occupied the location until recently, but now Joe's is reclaiming its former home.

The restaurant dates back to 1937 -- hence the name.

But the menu has been revamped to include a mac-and-cheese burger, fried green tomato BLT and "kitchen sink" nachos.

