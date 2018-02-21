AP source: Free agent CB Davis meets with 49ers, Raiders

By JOSH DUBOW

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Free agent cornerback Vontae Davis has met with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders about upgrading their secondaries.

A person familiar with Davis' plans says he met with the Raiders on Wednesday after meeting with 49ers the previous day. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meetings were not made public. Davis has also reportedly met with Cleveland and Buffalo

Davis is a two-time Pro Bowler who is on the open market after being released by Indianapolis last November. Because he was cut, Davis can sign with a team immediately instead of waiting for the start of the new league year next month.

