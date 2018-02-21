Porch Kitchen & Bar opens in downtown Louisville, touts southern cuisine

Patrons can find fried chicken and ribs on the menu at the Porch, but there are also vegan and vegetarian options. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

The restaurant is located at 3rd and Jefferson in downtown Louisville. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new restaurant featuring comfort food with southern flair has opened in downtown Louisville.

The Porch Kitchen and Bar is located at the corner of 3rd Street and West Jefferson.

The concept behind the eatery is to bring people together through good food, good bourbon, live music and southern hospitality.

"It really checks all the boxes of the brand pillars for the Louisville Convention Bureau," Karen Williams with the convention district said. "We're about authenticity, we're about being authentic, and food is huge for Louisville."

Those who visit the restaurant can find southern favorites on the menu - like fried chicken, baked macaroni and cheese and cornbread. There are also options for vegetarians and vegans.

For more on the restaurant's hours and to see their full menu, click here.

