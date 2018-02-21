OPD: Man with Kentucky Wesleyan "kill list" arrested

An Owensboro man is facing a terroristic threatening charge after police say he threatened to kill a student.

Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.

The student says Blount told her she was number two on the list.

When officers found Blount at his home, they say he admitted to having homicidal thoughts and admitted he sent the message to the student.

Owensboro Police say the case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.