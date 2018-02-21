Police: 2 students facing charges after posting threatening messages

Two students are being criminally charged after police say they posted threatening messages.

According to the Greenville Police Department, those messages were posted on social media.

Police tell us during the investigation, two students accused of making the posts were identified and are both facing several charges.

The two students are charged with Disorderly Conduct and one is facing additional charges of Terroristic Threatening.

Muhlenberg County Schools and law enforcement say they are involved in a joint effort to make student safety a top priority, and they want every student to feel safe while at school.

Officials are encouraging parents to talk to their children on a regular basis about school safety, responsible social media use, and appropriate school behavior.

They say if you hear a threat or see a threatening or concerning message on social media, that you should report the information to school staff or the police.

Police discourage forwarding threatening messages. Officials tell us anyone who sees a threat on social media and forwards the message or posts it for others to see could potentially face criminal charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.