U.S., Canadian ambassadors bet on gold medal women's hockey game

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (RNN) - Bagels or Biscuits?
For the fifth time, the United States and Canada will meet in the gold medal game of women's hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Ambassadors to the United Nations from the two countries have placed a friendly wager on the game.
Marc-Andre Blanchard, the Canadian Ambassador to the UN, laid down the challenge on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. He put a dozen Montreal Bagels on the line.
@NikkiHaley: Women’s Hockey final is tonight!— Marc-Andre Blanchard (@blanchardCanada) February 21, 2018
I bet you a dozen #MontrealBagels that @HC_Women brings home the gold! What do you say? pic.twitter.com/MqfMumHFGD
Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who now serves as the American Ambassador to the UN, put her faith in Team USA by putting southern biscuits on the line.
It’s on, @blanchardCanada ! We bet you southern biscuits @TeamUSA Women’s Hockey ends up at the top of the podium tonight. Let the game begin! pic.twitter.com/3GZNevdnSO— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) February 21, 2018
Team USA won the first meeting between the neighboring nations at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The Canucks have won every other meeting.
The game will take place Thursday in PyeongChang, South Korea, but will air at 11:10 ET Wednesday night on NBCSN.
