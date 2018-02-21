High water on Ohio tough on some businesses while keeping others busy

Plumbers advised homeowners to check their basement early and often for signs of flooding. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

Bearno's by the Bay temporarily shut down because of the flood waters. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

Some people who live along the Ohio River are used to high waters and learning to adjust. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High water along the Ohio River has forced some businesses to close. But as the forecast predicts more rain, others will stay very busy.

"Just a little high water," Peter Droppelman said. "It's now gotten too deep to go in by waders so you got to have a boat."

Droppelman lives on a boat and said though the high water is inconvenient, it's nowhere near as bad as it was years ago.

"I was out here in 1964 when there was 12 foot of water over River Road," Droppelman said.

Droppelman's electricity got cut off and he's packed up some things in case he can't come back home. He said he feels for his neighbor Bearno's Pizza by the Bay.

"The loss of income they are going to have," Droppelman said.

Captain's Quarters is also closed until further notice.

People who live and work along the Ohio River are used to flooding but for others it's catching them off guard.

"Other people tend to get completely caught off guard by it," Brian Martinko from Jarboe's Plumbing Heating and Cooling said.

Flooded basements can be a major headache. When there is this much rain plumbers stay busy. Martinko said if you have a basement check it out as soon as possible. He advised that homeowners look at their foundation and sump pump to make sure there is no water running across the floor.

"Absolute most important thing you can do is take a five gallon bucket and dump it into your sump pump and make sure it's running and sounds good and no smells as far as oil and motor burning out," Martinko said. "Make sure it's functioning properly. If you have a discharge outside make sure it's getting out and away from the house."

Martinko said If you have experienced a flooded basement in the past, keep an eye on your sump pump. Many plumbing businesses are 24/7.

