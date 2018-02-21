Bar hangs replica UofL 2013 championship banner to delight of fans

The owners of Taj bought the banner when UofL won the championship in 2013, but the bar wasn't able to open for several more months. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One day after the University of Louisville Men's Basketball 2013 National Championship banner was removed from the KFC Yum! Center, a replica popped up in Nulu.

The massive championship banner is proudly displayed at Taj Louisville on Market Street.

The bar owners bought the banner right after the championship but Taj wasn't able to open for another several months. Since then, it's been sitting in the attic.

"It's actually been on the fourth floor ever since," Ken Blackthorn said. "I just mentioned last night while we were hanging out that maybe we should go ahead and put it out and everybody thought it was a good idea."

Blackthorn said people have been driving by since the banner was placed, honking to show their support.

A video of the banner hanging has racked up thousands of views on the Taj Facebook page.

