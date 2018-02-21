Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Newport Central Catholic 61, Highlands 59

14th District=

Semifinal=

Warren Central 71, Warren East 39

15th District=

Semifinal=

Glasgow 69, Barren Co. 68

19th District=

Semifinal=

Bardstown 55, Nelson Co. 46

20th District=

Semifinal=

Adair Co. 84, Marion Co. 76

21st District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 55, Lou. Valley 53

22nd District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Butler 74, Lou. Iroquois 56

Lou. Doss 67, Lou. DeSales 48

23rd District=

Semifinal=

Bullitt Central 52, Lou. Southern 47

Lou. Moore 65, North Bullitt 54

24th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Fern Creek 85, Whitefield Academy 62

Lou. Jeffersontown 66, Bullitt East 63, OT

29th District=

Semifinal=

South Oldham 63, North Oldham 60

30th District=

Semifinal=

Anderson Co. 44, Spencer Co. 41

31st District=

Semifinal=

Gallatin Co. 56, Owen Co. 35

Henry Co. 78, Carroll Co. 74

32nd District=

Semifinal=

Simon Kenton 84, Grant Co. 62

33rd District=

Semifinal=

Cooper 52, Conner 23

Ryle 67, Boone Co. 65

34th District=

Semifinal=

Dixie Heights 69, Villa Madonna 45

St. Henry 68, Lloyd Memorial 45

35th District=

Semifinal=

Cov. Catholic 85, Beechwood 43

Cov. Holy Cross 69, Holmes 63

36th District=

Semifinal=

Newport 71, Bellevue 51

37th District=

Semifinal=

Campbell Co. 90, Calvary Christian 55

Scott 68, Bishop Brossart 50

38th District=

Semifinal=

Pendleton Co. 72, Robertson County 52

42nd District=

Semifinal=

Lex. Bryan Station 65, Lex. Henry Clay 52

Scott Co. 79, Frederick Douglass 53

43rd District=

Semifinal=

Lex. Lafayette 47, Lex. Paul Dunbar 40

45th District=

Semifinal=

Danville 75, Lincoln Co. 63

49th District=

Semifinal=

North Laurel 75, Oneida Baptist 58

51st District=

Semifinal=

Lynn Camp 80, Barbourville 62

54th District=

Semifinal=

Hazard 76, Buckhorn 60

57th District=

Semifinal=

Johnson Central 71, Sheldon Clark 62

58th District=

Semifinal=

Prestonsburg 46, Betsy Layne 39

61st District=

Semifinal=

Bath Co. 77, Menifee Co. 48

62nd District=

Semifinal=

Elliott Co. 63, East Carter 53

63rd District=

Semifinal=

Raceland 52, Greenup Co. 41

9th District=

Semifinal=

Owensboro Catholic 58, Daviess Co. 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Shelby Valley 46, Pikeville 42

10th District=

Championship=

Muhlenberg County 59, McLean Co. 47

14th District=

Semifinal=

Bowling Green 79, Warren East 54

17th District=

Semifinal=

Elizabethtown 63, North Hardin 18

John Hardin 77, Central Hardin 54

19th District=

Semifinal=

Nelson Co. 66, Thomas Nelson 48

21st District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Lou. Valley 40

25th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Central 67, Lou. Presentation 56

Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. St. Francis 24

26th District=

Championship=

Lou. Male 71, Lou. Assumption 25

27th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 30

Lou. Waggener 45, Lou. Atherton 36

28th District=

Championship=

Lou. Eastern 74, Lou. Ballard 40

29th District=

Semifinal=

Oldham Co. 40, North Oldham 30

30th District=

Semifinal=

Spencer Co. 47, Collins 35

40th District=

Championship=

George Rogers Clark 69, Paris 41

41st District=

Semifinal=

Woodford Co. 58, Western Hills 45

43th District=

Semifinal=

Lex. Lafayette 68, Lex. Christian 32

45th District=

Semifinal=

Boyle Co. 47, Danville 34

4th District=

Championship=

Murray 64, Calloway Co. 47

52nd District=

Semifinal=

Harlan 55, Bell Co. 33

Harlan Co. 69, Middlesboro 30

53rd District=

Championship=

Knott Co. Central 68, Letcher County Central 62

61st District=

Semifinal=

Menifee Co. 50, Bath Co. 36

64th District=

Championship=

Boyd Co. 65, Ashland Blazer 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

