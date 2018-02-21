Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Newport Central Catholic 61, Highlands 59
14th District=
Semifinal=
Warren Central 71, Warren East 39
15th District=
Semifinal=
Glasgow 69, Barren Co. 68
19th District=
Semifinal=
Bardstown 55, Nelson Co. 46
20th District=
Semifinal=
Adair Co. 84, Marion Co. 76
21st District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 55, Lou. Valley 53
22nd District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Butler 74, Lou. Iroquois 56
Lou. Doss 67, Lou. DeSales 48
23rd District=
Semifinal=
Bullitt Central 52, Lou. Southern 47
Lou. Moore 65, North Bullitt 54
24th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Fern Creek 85, Whitefield Academy 62
Lou. Jeffersontown 66, Bullitt East 63, OT
29th District=
Semifinal=
South Oldham 63, North Oldham 60
30th District=
Semifinal=
Anderson Co. 44, Spencer Co. 41
31st District=
Semifinal=
Gallatin Co. 56, Owen Co. 35
Henry Co. 78, Carroll Co. 74
32nd District=
Semifinal=
Simon Kenton 84, Grant Co. 62
33rd District=
Semifinal=
Cooper 52, Conner 23
Ryle 67, Boone Co. 65
34th District=
Semifinal=
Dixie Heights 69, Villa Madonna 45
St. Henry 68, Lloyd Memorial 45
35th District=
Semifinal=
Cov. Catholic 85, Beechwood 43
Cov. Holy Cross 69, Holmes 63
36th District=
Semifinal=
Newport 71, Bellevue 51
37th District=
Semifinal=
Campbell Co. 90, Calvary Christian 55
Scott 68, Bishop Brossart 50
38th District=
Semifinal=
Pendleton Co. 72, Robertson County 52
42nd District=
Semifinal=
Lex. Bryan Station 65, Lex. Henry Clay 52
Scott Co. 79, Frederick Douglass 53
43rd District=
Semifinal=
Lex. Lafayette 47, Lex. Paul Dunbar 40
45th District=
Semifinal=
Danville 75, Lincoln Co. 63
49th District=
Semifinal=
North Laurel 75, Oneida Baptist 58
51st District=
Semifinal=
Lynn Camp 80, Barbourville 62
54th District=
Semifinal=
Hazard 76, Buckhorn 60
57th District=
Semifinal=
Johnson Central 71, Sheldon Clark 62
58th District=
Semifinal=
Prestonsburg 46, Betsy Layne 39
61st District=
Semifinal=
Bath Co. 77, Menifee Co. 48
62nd District=
Semifinal=
Elliott Co. 63, East Carter 53
63rd District=
Semifinal=
Raceland 52, Greenup Co. 41
9th District=
Semifinal=
Owensboro Catholic 58, Daviess Co. 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Shelby Valley 46, Pikeville 42
10th District=
Championship=
Muhlenberg County 59, McLean Co. 47
14th District=
Semifinal=
Bowling Green 79, Warren East 54
17th District=
Semifinal=
Elizabethtown 63, North Hardin 18
John Hardin 77, Central Hardin 54
19th District=
Semifinal=
Nelson Co. 66, Thomas Nelson 48
21st District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Lou. Valley 40
25th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Central 67, Lou. Presentation 56
Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. St. Francis 24
26th District=
Championship=
Lou. Male 71, Lou. Assumption 25
27th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 30
Lou. Waggener 45, Lou. Atherton 36
28th District=
Championship=
Lou. Eastern 74, Lou. Ballard 40
29th District=
Semifinal=
Oldham Co. 40, North Oldham 30
30th District=
Semifinal=
Spencer Co. 47, Collins 35
40th District=
Championship=
George Rogers Clark 69, Paris 41
41st District=
Semifinal=
Woodford Co. 58, Western Hills 45
43th District=
Semifinal=
Lex. Lafayette 68, Lex. Christian 32
45th District=
Semifinal=
Boyle Co. 47, Danville 34
4th District=
Championship=
Murray 64, Calloway Co. 47
52nd District=
Semifinal=
Harlan 55, Bell Co. 33
Harlan Co. 69, Middlesboro 30
53rd District=
Championship=
Knott Co. Central 68, Letcher County Central 62
61st District=
Semifinal=
Menifee Co. 50, Bath Co. 36
64th District=
Championship=
Boyd Co. 65, Ashland Blazer 59
