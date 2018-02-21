Flooding affects Indiana homeowners and roads

Though her house will stay above the rising water, Kimberly Ferguson has to evacuate because the roads around her house will flood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The docks at the Jeffersonville marina are underwater. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Several roads are closed due to flooding in Clark County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Some Indiana homeowners have been evacuated and roads are closed down due to flooding.

In Jeffersonville, the boat docks and outdoor seating at the marina are under water Wednesday.

"Obviously it's no place for families right now unless you're a family of ducks," Mayor Mike Moore said.

It's not quite the vision Mayor Moore had in mind when he built the new marina three years ago.

"It's worth it, I wouldn't move anywhere else but there are a few headaches that go along with it," the mayor told us.

After the rain stops and the water levels go back down, Mayor Moore says it'll take crews several weeks to get the riverfront cleaned up again.

Other than the ramp to the marina, no Jeffersonville roads are closed yet.

In neighboring Clarksville, Emery Crossing is shut down between Harrison Avenue and McCullough Pike.

Kimberly Ferguson lives on Harrison Avenue near Lewis and Clark Bicentennial Park. By Wednesday afternoon, water had already reached the road and it was blocked off to traffic.

Even though her home is higher than flood levels are expected to rise, she says the road department advised her to evacuate since her street will not be drive-able.

"(I'm) a little nervous," Ferguson said. "I mean this is my house and my happy place and my river... so not being able to get here is going to be pretty rough."

She says she'll be staying in a hotel for at least a week.

