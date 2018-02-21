Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrean 71, Hobart 67

Avon 69, Martinsville 67

Calumet 70, Hammond Science and Tech 50

Danville 50, Indpls Manual 48

Floyd Central 66, Columbus East 48

Hammond Morton 74, Hammond Gavit 73

Indpls Attucks 62, Indpls Scecina 60

Indpls Chatard 89, Indpls Herron 43

Indpls Irvington 80, Speedway 65

Indpls Ritter 80, Providence Cristo Rey 48

Indpls Tindley 105, Indiana Deaf 42

Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 59

Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Clay 36

Morgan Twp. 48, Lake Station 44

Munster 39, Hammond Clark 36

Oldenburg 48, Lawrenceburg 47, OT

Pike Central 64, N. Posey 42

Pioneer 64, Culver 44

Portage 58, Chesterton 57

Whiting 61, Boone Grove 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Maconaquah, ppd. to Feb 22.

Triton vs. Bremen, ppd. to Feb 22.

