NKY officials reacting to non-specific 'SHS' threat circulating on Facebook

The Kenton County Commonwealth attorney says Kenton County and Taylor Mill police are investigating a non-specific threat circulating on Facebook.

The threat mentions a student bringing a gun to an "SHS."

Authorities say the original post is not believed to have originated in Northern Kentucky.

Montgomery police say they, too, are investigating the threat and plan to have extra police at Sycamore High School on Thursday morning. They don't believe the threat is local either, however.

The attorney says should police detect a credible threat to a local school, appropriate actions will be taken immediately.

