Villa Hills residents voice concerns about development that would fund nuns' retirement

On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund. More than 100 neighbors showed up fighting hard to block it.

Resident after resident waited for their turn to take the podium to express how they feel about bringing new apartment buildings and restaurants into their city known for its quiet charm.

"I will not be able to sell my home -- I could potentially end up underwater,” a resident said during the meeting.

The land that has caused a big debate in Villa Hills for the past few months sits on Amsterdam Road near the Villa Madonna Academy. It's owned by the Benedictine Sisters at St. Walburg and they are hoping to sell 86 acres of the land to help fund their retirement.

The developers interested in buying the land want to transform it into residential and retail space. The current plans suggest building 450 housing units with a loft style. It’s a future many residents don't envision for Villa Hills.

A traffic study shows that an additional light and a roundabout may need to be added to the new development to help control the traffic.

Many residents who came to the meeting Wednesday night were expecting the council to make a vote. Council member Greg Kilburn says they decided to hold off after hearing all of the comments.

"We want to make sure we take the time to talk to our city attorney after this is over with to see if there's any new information presented that we need to be aware of. We want to make sure we make the best decision we can,” said Kilburn.

There were a handful of people at the meeting who do support the project. They were not interested in speaking to FOX19 NOW on camera.

The Villa Hills Mayor says the council plans to make a vote on the development within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.