5 Duke blow out UofL 82-56



DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Grayson Allen scored 28 points and No. 5 Duke routed Louisville 82-56 on Wednesday night.



Freshman big man Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 18 points and a season-high five assists, and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points to help the Blue Devils (23-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game - all coming with star freshman Marvin Bagley III out with a sprained knee.



Ray Spalding scored 17 points, and V.J. King and Deng Adel had 10 apiece for Louisville (18-10, 8-7), playing for the first time since an NCAA panel upheld sanctions against the program in the wake of its embarrassing sex scandal - which cost the school about $600,000 in tournament revenue, 123 victories and its most recent national championship.



The Cardinals were taken out of this one early by a Duke team that shot 48 percent, hit nine 3-pointers - with Allen responsible for six of those - and pushed its lead into the 20s with a 26-6 run midway through the first half fueled by a pair of Allen 3s.



BIG PICTURE



Louisville: It's certainly been an eventful 48 hours for the Cardinals, with former coach Rick Pitino saying the school should consider legal action against the NCAA for making Louisville vacate its 2013 national championship. On the court, the Cardinals' two-game winning streak ended abruptly amid Allen's hot shooting and their own scoring struggles against a Duke zone defense that held them to a season-low point total.



Duke: The Bagley saga figures to linger into a third week after the presumptive one-and-done freshman missed his fourth straight game with the injury he suffered Feb. 8 in the loss to North Carolina. As was the case in each of the past three, the Blue Devils didn't need the ACC's top scorer and rebounder - not with Allen reaching the 20-point mark for the third time in that stretch - to remain a half-game ahead of the rival Tar Heels in the race to finish second to No. 1 Virginia in the conference race.



UP NEXT



Louisville: Visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.



Duke: Plays host to Syracuse on Saturday night.



___



More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

