Hancock worries about Cards

The day after the University of Louisville 2013 National Championship basketball banner came down, some of the players from that team were talking about getting together to watch the title game this summer.



The Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four, Luke Hancock, told WAVE 3 News he talked with star guard Russ Smith on the phone about the five year reunion.

“Just talk about it, get together, because that’s what we said we’d do after we won the National Championship,” he said.



The players will keep their rings and their memories. Hancock fears the program could take another hit though beyond the NCAA stripping the Cards of their championship, following the sex scandal involving sex for recruits and players.

The Cards are now ensnared in the FBI probe into payments to recruits to attend certain schools. Brian Bowen never played for the Cards after the revelation his family received $100,000 through Adidas. But it’s a federal investigation that some reports indicate could involve more than two dozen universities.

“It is worrisome that there is still some stuff out there that could definitely hurt the University of Louisville, in particular, the men’s basketball team. I think the FBI case is gonna go on for a very long time,” Hancock said.



Despite the scandals, Hancock believes since the Cards are a top ten program once they give a coach a long-term contract they will be able to attract recruits to play for UofL.

