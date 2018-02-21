Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrean 71, Hobart 67
Avon 69, Martinsville 67
Calumet 70, Hammond Science and Tech 50
Danville 50, Indpls Manual 48
Floyd Central 66, Columbus East 48
Hammond Morton 74, Hammond Gavit 73
Indpls Attucks 62, Indpls Scecina 60
Indpls Chatard 89, Indpls Herron 43
Indpls Irvington 80, Speedway 65
Indpls Ritter 80, Providence Cristo Rey 48
Indpls Tindley 105, Indiana Deaf 42
Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 59
Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Clay 36
Morgan Twp. 48, Lake Station 44
Munster 39, Hammond Clark 36
Oldenburg 48, Lawrenceburg 47, OT
Pike Central 64, N. Posey 42
Pioneer 64, Culver 44
Portage 58, Chesterton 57
Whiting 61, Boone Grove 50
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Maconaquah, ppd. to Feb 22.
Triton vs. Bremen, ppd. to Feb 22.
