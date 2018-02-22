Want to sneak in snacks to the theater? Cinemark says, think again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Starting Thursday, you won't be able to sneak snacks into a movie at Cinemark.

The theater chain is starting a new bag policy. Customers will no longer be allowed to bring in bags or packages bigger than 12" x 12" x 6". Customers will still be allowed to bring in diaper bags and medical bags.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The company says the new rule is for safety reasons and staff members can inspect all packages that are brought inside the building,

There are three Cinemark locations in Louisville: Mall St Matthews, Tinseltown and Rave at Preston Highway and the Gene Snyder.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.