LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grab some limes, it's National Margarita Day!

Check out local bars and restaurants for specials.

The margarita is said to be one of the most popular cocktails in the United States. Drinks International says it's among the world's top ten best selling cocktails.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

If you want to just celebrate at home, here's the recipe:

3/4 cup tequila

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 cup Triple Sec or Cointreau

1 lime, sliced

kosher salt (optional)

Mix tequila, lime juice and triple sec. Rub rims of glasses with lime, dip rims in salt. Pour your margarita into glass over ice and enjoy.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.