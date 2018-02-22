Gold medalist Chloe Kim, Jimmy Fallon photobomb Olympic fans - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gold medalist Chloe Kim, Jimmy Fallon photobomb Olympic fans

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
(Source: nbc.com) (Source: nbc.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim and Jimmy Fallon surprised some unsuspecting Olympic fans on Wednesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show."

The two snuck up behind folks having their picture taken in front of a Winter Olympics backdrop. And the results were amazing. 

Check out the clip here: 

