February 21, 2018

Wave 3 News Abbey Road On The River
Ali Hawthorne joined Dawne to discuss the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River. Now through March 7th use the code WAVE 3 News on arotr.com to get single day general admission tickets for just $20 (regularly $35), they also include a free 21 and under guest ticket.
Memorial Day weekend
May 24-28
Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville
arotr.com
Derby Dinner Playhouse
MAMMA MIA!
February 21-April 8
Curious George The Gold Meatball
February 24-March 31
DerbyDinner.com
The Salvation Army
Chefs for Success
Saturday, 6-10pm
Big Spring Country Club
5901 Dutchmans Lane
$150, multi-course dinner, wine, signature drinks, desserts
(502) 671-4934
louisvilletickets.com/events/chefs-success
