Weekend shooting leads to murder arrest

According to Edward Joiner's arrest report, surveillance video showed him shooting two men early Sunday morning. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting two people, including one who ended up dying, is now charged with murder.

Edward Joiner, 24, of Shelbyville, is accused in the shootings that took place early Sunday morning. One victim was found in the 8500 block of Preston Highway with a gunshot wound to his face, and later listed in serious condition.

The other victim, 22-year-old Michael Anthony Winters, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Crown Liquors in the 5900 block of Cooper Chapel Road. He was rushed to University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

According to Joiner's arrest report, the shooting was captured on video surveillance. The video showed him "producing a handgun and firing multiple gun shots into the victim vehicle, striking the (two) victims."

Joiner, a convicted felon, was then seen leaving the scene, "taking the murder weapon with him," according to the report.

Joiner was arrested late Wednesday night, and will be arraigned Friday.

And while he was in police custody, Joiner also was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, dating back to an incident on Feb. 4 in which he allegedly beat his wife.

