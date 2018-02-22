Man accused of failing to return rental car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing theft charges after police said he failed to return or pay for a rented vehicle.



Christopher Vanover, also known as Christopher Thomas, 45, was taken into custody in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane Thursday morning.

According to an arrest report, Thomas rented a 2017 Ford Fiesta from Payless Rent-a-Car on Nov. 14, 2017.



According to his contract with the company, Thomas agreed to return the vehicle on Nov. 16, but failed to do so.



Police have not found the vehicle which is valued at $16,775.

