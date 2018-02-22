Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda ahead - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda ahead of Charlotte burial

Billy Graham and son Franklin in 2005, the year they deducated the new headquarters of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte. (Todd Sumlin | The Charlotte Observer) Billy Graham and son Franklin in 2005, the year they deducated the new headquarters of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte. (Todd Sumlin | The Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Reverend Billy Graham's body will be brought to the U.S. Capitol to "lie in honor" in the Rotunda on Wednesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday. 

Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. 

"Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will take part in a bicameral service," the release stated. "Rev. Billy Graham was an American evangelist and minister, internationally known for his devout faith, inherent humility, and inclusive nature."

A private prayer service will be held for the immediate family at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

A motorcade will depart the Billy Graham Training Center around 11:45 a.m. At 3 p.m., there will be an arrival ceremony in front of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maps of the motorcade are available here

Graham will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26 and 27, inside the Graham Family Homeplace on the Billy Graham Library grounds. His casket will remain closed. The line will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., BGEA says.

Graham’s funeral service starts at noon on Friday, March 2. The funeral will be private and open only to invited guests. Burial will follow. 

Funeral plans for the Charlotte-born evangelist were announced Wednesday.

Click here for continuing coverage on Rev. Billy Graham

Graham spread the gospel in 185 countries and touched the lives of many.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

    New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-22 23:58:10 GMT
    BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)
    BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)

    Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday. 

    More >>

    Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-22 23:30:54 GMT
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

  • LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-22 23:28:15 GMT
    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly