Keith Urban announces 2018 tour stop in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Keith Urban announced Thursday that his "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018" will stop in Louisville later this year.

>> SCHEDULE: Concerts coming soon to WAVE Country

The four-time Grammy Award winner will play the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Special guest Kelsea Ballerini will open for Urban for most of the North American leg of the tour, which is scheduled to begin on March 15 in Houston.

"I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating, and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour, too," Urban said in a statement.

Other regional tour stops include Indianapolis (June 16), Cleveland (Aug. 10), Chicago (Aug. 18), Cincinnati (Aug 19) and Nashville (Aug. 24).

Tickets for the Louisville show are scheduled to go on sale on March 2 at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.