Slippery floor suspends Providence-Seton Hall basketball game

Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading Providence 56-47.

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI/CNN) – Warm weather, ice and basketball courts don’t play nice together.

Wednesday night’s Providence-Seton Hall game was postponed until Thursday after condensation on the court at the Dunkin' Donuts Center made it too slippery to play on.

Officials suspended the game with 13:03 left in the second half and Seton Hall leading 56-47.

The arena where Providence plays its home games, also hosts American Hockey League matches.

Because it was a 70-degree day in Providence, some of the ice under the court used for hockey evaporated and then condensed on the basketball court, causing the slick conditions.

The game was rescheduled for noon Thursday at Alumni Hall, Providence's on-campus gymnasium. Seton Hall won the delayed game 89-77.

