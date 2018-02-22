Authorities hold warrant roundup in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Authorities hold warrant roundup in Henderson

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Authorities in Henderson headed out before dawn Thursday for a warrant roundup.

They were out looking for a long list of suspects wanted on various charges.

Our Evan Gorman went out with one of the teams as they knocked on 15 doors.

In all, 15 out of 20 people were arrested:

1. Tiffany A. Hook, 28 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear
2. Richard D. Jewell, 58 -Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear
3. Sherri L. Green, 50- 2 Warrants for Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order and Warrant for Probation Violation  (for felony offense)
4. David L. Adams, 32 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear
5. Demario Lamont Haygan, 41 - 2 Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear
6. Chadwick Gibson, 32 - Summons – Assault 4th Degree (minor injury)
7. Keyontae D. McGuire, 32 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear
8. Russell Todd Amboree, 41 - 4 Probation Violation Warrants (for Felony Offense) Indictment Warrant – 2 Counts – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance ?and Indictment Warrant – 2 Counts – Persistent Felony Offender 1
9. Erie P. Pullen, 35 - Warrant – Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8oz) 1st Offense, Warrant – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant – Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Warrant – Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Bench Warrant – Failure to Appear, Parole Violation Warrant
10. Michael J. Reid, 38 - Warrant – Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
11. Logan L. Sanners, 30 - Bench Warrant – Failure to Appear
12. Daniel Paul Peters, 34 - Summons – Physical Contact – No Injury
13. Gary Youngblood, 32 - Parole Violation Warrant
14. David Spoonamore, 37 - Indictment Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Off. (meth) and Indictment Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
15. Jonathan Doom, 35 - Warrant – Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence, Physical Injury

16. Anthony Bradley, 47 - Bench warrant – Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order

17. Sharron D. Young, 55 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear & Failure to Comply with Alcohol Program

18. Tina Sharp , 54 - Summons for Theft by Deception

19. Stephanie K. Texas, 43 - Charged with Posession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana

20. Jillian Rietl, 35 - Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

