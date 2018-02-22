Authorities hold warrant roundup in Henderson

Authorities in Henderson headed out before dawn Thursday for a warrant roundup.

They were out looking for a long list of suspects wanted on various charges.

Our Evan Gorman went out with one of the teams as they knocked on 15 doors.

NEW: @Henderson_PD works with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force to round up wanted individuals. I went out with a team this morning. See the story tonight at 5 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 22, 2018

In all, 15 out of 20 people were arrested:

1. Tiffany A. Hook, 28 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

2. Richard D. Jewell, 58 -Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

3. Sherri L. Green, 50- 2 Warrants for Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order and Warrant for Probation Violation (for felony offense)

4. David L. Adams, 32 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

5. Demario Lamont Haygan, 41 - 2 Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear

6. Chadwick Gibson, 32 - Summons – Assault 4th Degree (minor injury)

7. Keyontae D. McGuire, 32 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

8. Russell Todd Amboree, 41 - 4 Probation Violation Warrants (for Felony Offense) Indictment Warrant – 2 Counts – Trafficking in a Controlled Substance ?and Indictment Warrant – 2 Counts – Persistent Felony Offender 1

9. Erie P. Pullen, 35 - Warrant – Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8oz) 1st Offense, Warrant – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant – Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Warrant – Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Bench Warrant – Failure to Appear, Parole Violation Warrant

10. Michael J. Reid, 38 - Warrant – Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License

11. Logan L. Sanners, 30 - Bench Warrant – Failure to Appear

12. Daniel Paul Peters, 34 - Summons – Physical Contact – No Injury

13. Gary Youngblood, 32 - Parole Violation Warrant

14. David Spoonamore, 37 - Indictment Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Off. (meth) and Indictment Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

15. Jonathan Doom, 35 - Warrant – Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence, Physical Injury

16. Anthony Bradley, 47 - Bench warrant – Contempt of Court Libel/Slander/Resistance to Order

17. Sharron D. Young, 55 - Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear & Failure to Comply with Alcohol Program

18. Tina Sharp , 54 - Summons for Theft by Deception

19. Stephanie K. Texas, 43 - Charged with Posession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana

20. Jillian Rietl, 35 - Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

