Oklahoma City receives rare lake effect snow from storm - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oklahoma City receives rare lake effect snow from storm

By Ken Miller
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City, meet the Great Lakes.

A weather event known as lake effect snow that's common in the upper Midwest and northeastern U.S., made a rare appearance at Oklahoma City's Lake Hefner on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Ryan Barnes with the National Weather Service in Norman said an area south of the lake in western Oklahoma City received lake effect snow about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Very rare," Barnes said Thursday. "It's very unusual ... it definitely was snow."

The weather event can produce heavy snow in the Great Lakes, but Barnes said it resulted in only a dusting, "less than an inch for sure," in Oklahoma City.

Lake effect snow occurs when cold air moves over warmer, moist air of a body of water. Barnes said conditions that determine whether an area will get lake effect snow include wind direction, orientation of the lake and temperatures both above the storm and at ground level.

"It can occur where there's any body of water that's warm enough, but the conditions have to be nearly perfect," and those conditions are not commonly seen outside the Great Lakes.

With a northeasterly wind and temperatures at 24 degrees Fahrenheit (-4.44 Celsius) Wednesday night, the conditions for lake effect snow were marginal, according to Barnes.

"Basically, you flip a coin and you might get snow," Barnes said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-22 22:35:21 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-02-23 00:16:15 GMT
    A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-02-22 06:14:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-02-23 00:15:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

  • Man who admitted Hawaii concert scam wants plea change

    Man who admitted Hawaii concert scam wants plea change

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-02-22 21:24:18 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-23 00:14:55 GMT
    A man who admitted to defrauding the University of Hawaii of $200,000 by lying about being able to produce a Stevie Wonder fundraiser concert now wants to take back his guilty plea.More >>
    A man who admitted to defrauding the University of Hawaii of $200,000 by lying about being able to produce a Stevie Wonder fundraiser concert now wants to take back his guilty plea.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly