Officials: Trolley driver paid man $2K to attack him on job

Officials: Trolley driver paid man $2K to attack him on job

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers' compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority driver reported the man pulled him out of a trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin.

Authorities say they lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left behind at the scene to find the man and that he said Lucey paid him for the phony attack.

An attorney for Lucey couldn't immediately be reached Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

