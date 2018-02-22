LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 2nd Division Louisville Metro Police officer has been reassigned in the wake of pending charges.

LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

Police said Officer Christopher Dudley was charged on Thursday with assault and criminal abuse. Dudley has been with LMPD since 2011, according to police.

According to the criminal summons, Dudley became angry after his two children overcooked macaroni and cheese in the microwave, filling the house with smoke.

He then struck the two children with a belt. A six year old was hit seven times and the nine year old was struck 10 times, according to the report. The nine year old is special needs and has been diagnosed with autism.Police said both victims suffered bruising to their hips, rear, and upper thigh.

Dudley admitted in a recorded conversation to the children's mother that they both received a beating, according to the report.

Officer Dudley has been placed on administrative reassignment pending a Public Integrity Unit investigation, according to police.

