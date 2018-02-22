LMPD officer reassigned following assault charges

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 2nd Division Louisville Metro Police officer has been reassigned in the wake of pending charges.

LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said Officer Christopher Dudley was charged on Thursday with assault and criminal abuse. Dudley has been with LMPD since 2011, according to police.

Officials did not disclose the incidents that led to Dudley's charges.

Officer Dudley had been placed on administrative reassignment pending a Public Integrity Unity investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.