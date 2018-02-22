400 students participate in Murray State Engineering Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

400 students participate in Murray State Engineering Day

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
More than 400 students took part in events at Murray State University on Thursday (Source: MSU) More than 400 students took part in events at Murray State University on Thursday (Source: MSU)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

More than 400 students took part in events at Murray State University on Thursday. It was part of the university's Engineering Day held on campus.

According to the university, events included a tower construction, a dragster and kayak design and race, water purification contest, robotics challenges, and more. 

Participating schools included:

  • Ballard Memorial High School
  • Calloway County High School
  • Graves County High School
  • Lyon County High School
  • Marshall County High School
  • Trigg County High School

