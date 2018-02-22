WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 22, 2018: Mass Shootings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "How was your day at school?" has taken on new meaning in our country.

A 15-year-old soccer player gets shot five times last week at a Florida high school as he tries to shield his classmates from bullets. That student survived, unlike others at the school who were equally heroic but didn't. This comes a little more than five years after the heart-numbing mass shooting of 27 people – 20 of them between five and ten years old – at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Connecticut that brought us to our knees.

The carnage in between has been relentless, seemingly every month, at a church, nightclub, concert, and more schools, including one in Kentucky last month.

Americans love guns and have an estimated 300 million of them. There are more gun retailers in America than supermarkets. Unfortunately, there are more public mass shootings in the United States than in any other country in the world. More Americans have died from gunfire in the past 50 years than in all our wars combined.



There are more reasons why these shootings happen than solutions, but it is past time to start fixing the problems. Americans find fixes for many problems.

The 19-year-old who was kicked out of the school he opened fire in last week for being violent was also someone who reportedly was making dangerous Instagram posts and was turned into the FBI by people in his community. He can't buy a beer legally but legally bought a gun. Certainly, at the very least, a stronger vetting system for people who purchase guns seems a reasonable consideration.



