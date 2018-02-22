Paoli Pike in New Albany back open after downed power line stalled traffic

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A major traffic corridor in southern Indiana was forced to close because of a downed power line.

Paoli Pike in New Albany was expected to be closed until approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials announced around 5:10 p.m. that the roadway was back open.

Two utility companies worked to repair the line.

